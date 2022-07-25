By Invitation

The roots of Mahathir's Tanah Melayu remarks

Beyond the apparent needling of Johor’s royal house, the former prime minister’s comments reflect a cultural nationalism centred on a Malay realm whose reach extends far beyond the peninsula.

For The Straits Times
Dr Mahathir ventured an explanation himself when he clarified that his comments were not meant to stir controversy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
About a month ago, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the straight-talking former prime minister of Malaysia, was reported to have made remarks implying that his country had a rightful claim on Singapore and the Riau Islands of Indonesia on grounds that both were historically "Tanah Melayu", or Malay lands.

Speaking in Malay at a conference organised by Kongres Survival Melayu, a collection of Malay non-governmental organisations, he said: "We should demand not only Pedra Branca, or Batu Puteh Island, to be returned to us; we should also demand Singapore as well as the Riau Islands, because these are Malay lands."

