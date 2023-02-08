The robots coming for our jobs will also help fire us

For those who take a sadistic pleasure in looking for evidence that we are creeping closer to a dystopian future where humans are ruled by their robot overlords, consider this possible nightmare scenario: Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only coming for your job, but will have a hand in laying you off, too.

AI has already infiltrated multiple parts of the human resources process, from hiring to onboarding to training to evaluating. It is not a huge stretch to think that in an efficiency-obsessed sector like technology, tools designed to streamline decision-making are now making their way into layoffs. The conditions here are ripe for it: Tech’s nearly 42,000 job cuts in January were the second-highest on record for the sector, according to data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.