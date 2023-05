If there is one proposition on which most United States decision-makers and analysts agree is that whatever approach Washington takes on China, the Sino-American confrontation won’t resemble that between the US and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Still, there is one prop from the Cold War that US officials are now very keen to revive: hotlines – confidential, high-level lines of communication to be used by the American and Chinese top leadership to avert all-out war in times of crisis.