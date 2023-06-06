The risks of US and China talking past each other

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again,” the British author William Edward Hickson famously urged his readers in a poem he wrote almost two centuries ago.

The organisers of the recently concluded Shangri-La Dialogue must surely agree with this sentiment. For although they did not succeed in getting the defence ministers of the United States and China to use the Singapore get-together as a venue for the launch of serious bilateral security talks between the world’s most powerful military forces, future Singapore-based dialogues will undoubtedly pursue the same objective.