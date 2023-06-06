The risks of US and China talking past each other

The verbal sparring over talks at the Shangri-La Dialogue point to the difficulty of setting up ‘guardrails’ in the Sino-US relationship.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (left) and China Defence Minister Li Shangfu speaking during different sessions at the Shangri-La Dialogue. ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again,” the British author William Edward Hickson famously urged his readers in a poem he wrote almost two centuries ago.

The organisers of the recently concluded Shangri-La Dialogue must surely agree with this sentiment. For although they did not succeed in getting the defence ministers of the United States and China to use the Singapore get-together as a venue for the launch of serious bilateral security talks between the world’s most powerful military forces, future Singapore-based dialogues will undoubtedly pursue the same objective.

