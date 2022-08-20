The rising prominence of the Indian Ocean worries the countries in it

The arrival of a Chinese ship in Sri Lanka raises hackles in India

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On Aug 15 Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's president, travelled to the Katunayake air base near Colombo, the capital, to take delivery of a Dornier 228 maritime surveillance aircraft, a gift from India. The very next day, Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese surveillance ship, docked in the port of Hambantota, in the south, despite objections from India and America. Meanwhile, PNS Taimur, a Chinese-built Pakistani frigate, called at the port of Colombo on Aug 12.

For Sri Lanka, it has been a tricky few days. Responding to allegations in the Indian press, its navy denied that it was conducting "war games" with the Pakistani boat. But the Chinese ship captured the imaginations of both Sri Lankans and Indians. Originally due to dock on Aug 11, its arrival was "deferred" at the request of Sri Lanka under pressure from India, which fears the vessel can track its missile launches.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 20, 2022, with the headline The rising prominence of the Indian Ocean worries the countries in it. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top