The rising prominence of the Indian Ocean worries the countries in it

On Aug 15 Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's president, travelled to the Katunayake air base near Colombo, the capital, to take delivery of a Dornier 228 maritime surveillance aircraft, a gift from India. The very next day, Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese surveillance ship, docked in the port of Hambantota, in the south, despite objections from India and America. Meanwhile, PNS Taimur, a Chinese-built Pakistani frigate, called at the port of Colombo on Aug 12.

For Sri Lanka, it has been a tricky few days. Responding to allegations in the Indian press, its navy denied that it was conducting "war games" with the Pakistani boat. But the Chinese ship captured the imaginations of both Sri Lankans and Indians. Originally due to dock on Aug 11, its arrival was "deferred" at the request of