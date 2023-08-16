The rise of ‘kidulting’

A young woman slides herself gleefully into a fake bathtub filled with giant plastic “bubbles”. Snack bags of popcorn are handed out inside a room designed to look and sound like the inside of a popcorn machine. Friends snap selfies amid colour-changing lights before heading to the pillow-fight section and pummelling each other with feather-filled cushions.

Dopamine Land, a pop-up interactive museum with locations in Madrid and London, is colourful, creative and silly. Although it is family-friendly, most of the adults milling around on a recent Saturday at lunchtime have no offspring in tow. As the museum’s marketing makes clear, this is a place for the “inner child”.