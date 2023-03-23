The revealing appeal of China’s cheapest city

Pressures of modern life push some to move to a sleepy former mining town

The Economist

Hegang in Heilongjiang province has become, by some measures, China’s cheapest city at prefecture level or above. PHOTO: SCMP
Central planners have long shaped Hegang, a city in China’s far north. Once, coal and other minerals made Hegang a pillar of socialist industry. When the richest seams were declared exhausted, just over a decade ago, the central government closed many mines and put its faith in green infrastructure.

Shanty towns of soot-blackened miners’ huts were demolished and replaced with brightly painted apartment blocks, marching to the horizon beside new city parks. A high-speed rail line opened last December. There is proud talk of a graphite mine that will supply factories making batteries for new-energy vehicles.

