The return of American isolationism

President Volodymyr Zelensky says there is no “expiration date” on Ukraine’s willingness to fight Russia. But it is becoming increasingly hard to ignore the potential shelf life of America’s support for his cause.

Mr Matt Gaetz, the ultra-Maga (Make America Great Again) lawmaker who led the move on Tuesday to eject Mr Kevin McCarthy as Republican Speaker, cited an alleged secret side deal Mr McCarthy made with US President Joe Biden to keep funding Ukraine. This was despite the fact that Mr McCarthy had struck US$6 billion (S$8.2 billion) in Ukrainian aid from last weekend’s deal to keep the US government open. It capped a bleak few days for Ukraine’s President Zelensky.