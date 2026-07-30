The restaurant business is changing beyond recognition

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ordering in rather than eating out is a Covid-19 pandemic habit that has stuck.

Call it a brunch bonanza. On days in 2024 when Taylor Swift was performing in Miami, eateries within 32km of the venue that use software made by Toast, which helps 164,000 restaurants manage inventories and payments, registered a 27 per cent surge in omelette sales.

Fans appeared to be packing in protein to prepare for the pop marathon ahead. By the same token, when Beyonce played Atlanta a year later, Toast recorded a spike in sales of hard seltzer and late-night meals, peaking at 4am as concertgoers streamed home.