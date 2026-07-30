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The restaurant business is changing beyond recognition

Blame technology, inflation and customers’ shifting habits.

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Ordering in rather than eating out is a Covid-19 pandemic habit that has stuck.

Ordering in rather than eating out is a Covid-19 pandemic habit that has stuck.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Economist

Call it a brunch bonanza. On days in 2024 when Taylor Swift was performing in Miami, eateries within 32km of the venue that use software made by Toast, which helps 164,000 restaurants manage inventories and payments, registered a 27 per cent surge in omelette sales.

Fans appeared to be packing in protein to prepare for the pop marathon ahead. By the same token, when Beyonce played Atlanta a year later, Toast recorded a spike in sales of hard seltzer and late-night meals, peaking at 4am as concertgoers streamed home.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.