The reshaping of globalisation

Amid a splintering world economy and rising geopolitical rivalries – particularly between the United States and China – “de-globalisation” has become the new buzzword. But Ian Goldin, who is professor of globalisation and development at Oxford University, takes a more nuanced position. No, the world is not “de-globalising”, he says. What we’re seeing instead is a reshaping of globalisation along multiple dimensions.

Besides his academic credentials, Dr Goldin has also been involved in policy work, as vice-president of the World Bank, principal economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and programme director of the OECD’s Development Centre, where he directed the programmes on trade, environment and sustainable development. He is also the author of 22 books.