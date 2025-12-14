The real microplastics problem isn’t in your brain

Shock tactics like warnings about a spoon’s worth of the stuff in brain tissue do more harm than good.

The proliferation of tiny plastic particles is a serious environmental and health issue. But shock attention-grabbing tactics can backfire.

In the realm of horror, it was hard to beat the headlines in February that you were carrying around the equivalent of a plastic spoon’s worth of microplastics in your brain. The findings, reported in Nature Medicine, generated lots of outrage on morning talk shows and were even repeated as fact by would-be surgeon general Casey Means.

A number of chemists were initially sceptical of the study, which was based on analysing brains from a small sample of cadavers.