Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

The real microplastics problem isn’t in your brain

Shock tactics like warnings about a spoon’s worth of the stuff in brain tissue do more harm than good.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The proliferation of tiny plastic particles is a serious environmental and health issue. But shock attention-grabbing tactics can backfire.

The proliferation of tiny plastic particles is a serious environmental and health issue. But shock attention-grabbing tactics can backfire.

PHOTO: SEA EDUCATION ASSOCIATION

F.D. Flam

Follow topic:

In the realm of horror, it was hard to beat the headlines in February that you were carrying around the equivalent of a plastic spoon’s worth of microplastics in your brain. The findings, reported in Nature Medicine, generated lots of outrage on morning talk shows and were even repeated as fact by would-be surgeon general Casey Means.

A number of chemists were initially sceptical of the study, which was based on analysing brains from a small sample of cadavers.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.