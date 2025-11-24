For subscribers
The real failure on climate didn’t happen in Brazil
For the true source of COP30’s troubles, look to the leadership of the biggest polluters.
David Fickling
Another climate conference, another failed climate conference.
That’s the sense you might get from the anguished statements emerging at the close of the COP30 meeting
COP30 meetingin the Brazilian city of Belem at the weekend. Hopes that the final communique would incorporate a road map to transition away from fossil fuels were dashed. A planned US$125 billion (S$163 billion) fund for forest protection ended up with just US$6 billion or so committed.