The radical honesty of Donald Trump
The Economist
Why the world will miss hypocrisy in American foreign policy.
Although US President Donald Trump lies a lot, even by the standards of American presidents, a bleak, transgressive honesty about how the world really works has always been core to his peculiar political appeal: Politicians are corrupted by big donations; only stupid people pay higher taxes than they can get away with; he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. “You think our country’s so innocent?” he once replied when asked about the murderous record of Russian President Vladimir Putin.