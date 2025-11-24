The race to lead MAGA and the Republican Party has begun

A common refrain at Mr Donald Trump’s rallies in the last presidential race was his promise to release the Jeffrey Epstein files . The most widely recognised story in the series of bizarre conspiracies about powerful elites abusing women and children, the case captured the attention of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) base as far back as the 2010s.

Yet, contrary to fringe conspiracies like Pizzagate believed by many Trump supporters, the Epstein case was real. Concern about its victims and its surrounding power structures was something Mr Trump had exploited. By folding it into a broader narrative of a “deep state” that only he could purge, along with many other promises to restore America’s greatness, he won the White House.