A new age in computing beckons. Quantum processors are slated to cross the 1,000-qubit mark next year, allowing quantum computers to outperform the world's best supercomputers.

If all goes as planned, that technological milestone will be an inflection point. Among other things, it could lead to the faster discovery of new drugs or green energy materials, and better artificial intelligence (AI) models to detect software bugs, cancer cells, hate speech or fraud.