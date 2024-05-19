The race for an AI-powered personal assistant

The scramble is on to develop ‘multimodal’ AI tools that can interpret voice, video, images and code in a single interface and also carry out complex tasks like live translations

Madhumita Murgia

While smart assistants powered by AI have been in train for nearly a decade, latest advances now allow for smoother and more rapid voice interactions. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 19, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
May 19, 2024, 06:00 PM
At Google’s Mountain View headquarters last week, a man clad in a rainbow-hued dressing gown emerged from a giant coffee cup to give a vibrant if somewhat surreal demonstration of the company’s latest achievements in generative artificial intelligence.

At the event, electronic musician and YouTuber Marc Rebillet tinkered with an AI music tool that can generate synced tracks based on prompts like “viola” and “808 hip-hop beat”. The AI, he told developers, came up with ways to “fill in the sparser elements of my loops... It’s like having this weird friend that’s just like ‘try this, try that’.”

