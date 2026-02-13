The quiet strain of the law, inside and outside the courtroom

Newly appointed lawyers, seen here at the Supreme Court auditorium, face higher expectations as the legal sector in Singapore grows more sophisticated and competitive, says the writer.

The law is often described as a noble calling. It upholds order, resolves disputes and gives voice to rights. In Singapore, it underpins trust in institutions and confidence in the rule of law – foundations on which social cohesion and economic success depend. Yet, for those who live inside the legal system – whether as advocates in practice or advisers embedded within organisations – the profession carries a distinctive and enduring strain that is rarely acknowledged in public.

This strain does not discriminate by job title or seniority. It is felt by young associates racing against deadlines, seasoned partners managing risk across multiple clients, transactional lawyers closing deals deep into the night, and in-house counsel navigating competing commercial, regulatory and ethical demands. What unites them is not merely pressure, but prolonged exposure to conflict, uncertainty and consequence.