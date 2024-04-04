The pros and cons of corporate uniforms

If you work in a white-collar job in an office and make your way there this week, it is unlikely that anyone will be able to guess exactly what you do from your clothes. That is not true for lots of the people you will interact with. The bus driver who gets you to your destination, the barista who makes your coffee and the people on reception who wish you “good morning” as you enter the building – they, and many others, are likely to be wearing some kind of corporate uniform. A poll of American workers conducted in summer 2023 by Gallup found that although most employees wear casual clothes – some smart, some really not – almost a quarter donned a uniform.

For employers who require them, there are several arguments in favour of uniforms. They help ensure a level of professionalism in appearance. They project a brand identity, from the red coats of Virgin Atlantic crew to the “Browns” uniform of UPS delivery drivers. They may have useful job-specific features: Chefs’ jackets are double-breasted to protect against burns and can be reversed to hide stains. They send a clear signal to customers about whom they should approach with questions, avoiding those awkward “do you work here?” moments.