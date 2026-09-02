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The problem with separate MMR vaccines

The US push for standalone measles, mumps and rubella vaccines instead of a combined vaccine makes childhood immunisation more inconvenient amid a global measles resurgence.

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Unlike COVID-19 vaccines, two doses of the MMR vaccine provide long-lasting protection for the overwhelming majority of people. 

Unlike Covid-19 vaccines, two doses of the MMR vaccine provide long-lasting protection for the overwhelming majority of people. 

PHOTO: AFP

Teo Yik Ying

Singapore has not been spared from the global resurgence of measles. As at end-July, Singapore had recorded 40 measles cases – the highest number in six years and already well above the total of 27 cases reported throughout 2025.

Most were linked to imported infections, a reminder that in one of the world’s busiest travel and business hubs, infectious diseases do not respect borders. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.