The problem with separate MMR vaccines

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The US push for standalone measles, mumps and rubella vaccines instead of a combined vaccine makes childhood immunisation more inconvenient amid a global measles resurgence.

Unlike Covid-19 vaccines, two doses of the MMR vaccine provide long-lasting protection for the overwhelming majority of people.

Singapore has not been spared from the global resurgence of measles. As at end-July, Singapore had recorded 40 measles cases – the highest number in six years and already well above the total of 27 cases reported throughout 2025.

Most were linked to imported infections, a reminder that in one of the world’s busiest travel and business hubs, infectious diseases do not respect borders.