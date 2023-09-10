The problem with obscenely wasteful mooncake box sets

I am a massive mooncake fangirl. As someone who had spent years away from home for university, I’d sorely missed multiple editions of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When I returned to Singapore, I lost no time in playing catch-up and getting my fill of the sweet confection every time there was a gathering with friends, family or colleagues in September. Whether snow-skin or traditionally baked pieces with egg yolk, I never missed a chance to wolf down this sugary treat, even if that meant having to run off the calories later at the gym.