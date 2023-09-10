The problem with obscenely wasteful mooncake box sets

In a world working hard to tackle climate change, such profligate corporate practices and excessive packaging should raise eyebrows.

Lin Suling
Opinion Editor
Mooncake consumption has morphed into an unrecognisable practice, laced with extravagance and excess. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
58 min ago
I am a massive mooncake fangirl. As someone who had spent years away from home for university, I’d sorely missed multiple editions of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When I returned to Singapore, I lost no time in playing catch-up and getting my fill of the sweet confection every time there was a gathering with friends, family or colleagues in September. Whether snow-skin or traditionally baked pieces with egg yolk, I never missed a chance to wolf down this sugary treat, even if that meant having to run off the calories later at the gym.

