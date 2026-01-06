Straitstimes.com header logo

The problem with AI and ‘empathy’

If technology redefines what our language means, it could also change our perceptions of ourselves.

One problem with calling machines “empathic” is that it provides cover for actions which would otherwise feel morally uncomfortable.

One problem with calling machines “empathic” is that it provides cover for actions which would otherwise feel morally uncomfortable, says the writer.

Sarah O’Connor

One after another, the “uniquely human” traits we once thought would remain untouched by the rise of the machines have started to look vulnerable after all. First it was creativity. Is empathy next?

If you have been reading the research of late, you could be forgiven for thinking so. In one study, a team of licensed healthcare professionals compared the responses of chatbots and real doctors with patient questions posed in an online forum. The chatbot responses were rated significantly higher, not just for quality, but for empathy.

