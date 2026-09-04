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The primary school years are rougher than we think

Childcare needs don’t necessarily go down when a child goes to primary school. In some ways, they may increase.

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Parents’ presence is still necessary even after a child enters primary school, says the writer.

Parents’ presence is still necessary even after a child enters primary school, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

June Yong

The year my eldest child entered primary school, I remember heaving a sigh of relief. She was more independent now, and the pre-school years of packing spare clothes, getting her ready for school and possibly needing to drop everything and stay with her if she fell sick were over, I thought. 

But before long, new challenges set in. When she came crying to me one day because one of her best friends had started to leave her out of the group, I spent hours listening to her, comforting her and helping her make sense of her feelings. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.