The primary school years are rougher than we think

Childcare needs don’t necessarily go down when a child goes to primary school. In some ways, they may increase.

The year my eldest child entered primary school, I remember heaving a sigh of relief. She was more independent now, and the pre-school years of packing spare clothes, getting her ready for school and possibly needing to drop everything and stay with her if she fell sick were over, I thought.

But before long, new challenges set in. When she came crying to me one day because one of her best friends had started to leave her out of the group, I spent hours listening to her, comforting her and helping her make sense of her feelings.