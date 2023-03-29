The pressures and pivot points in Parliament’s next session

When the 14th Parliament first sat on Aug 24, 2020, Singapore was staring down the “crisis of a generation” Covid-19 pandemic. Parliament had to hit the ground running, and did so with the largest representation of 12 opposition Members of Parliament, including for the first time a Leader of the Opposition.

Parliament now takes a well-deserved break – termed a prorogue – before resuming its legislative agenda on April 10 with President Halimah Yacob delivering the final President’s Address of her current tenure. The address will lay out the Government’s priorities, programmes and policies for the rest of the parliamentary term which concludes on Aug 23, 2025.