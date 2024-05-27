The power of parks in urban pockets

Mention “Singapore parks” and most people think of big attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Botanic Gardens, East Coast Park, Fort Canning Park, and the like. But smaller green spaces in the city pack their own powerful punch.

There is a unique charm in discovering pockets of nature amid buildings. Take Sky Garden at CapitaSpring, a 51-storey integrated development in the Central Business District. With 38,000 plants in a garden that spans four floors, it shows how an urban garden – here, basically a small park – can be integrated within a towering structure in the heart of the city.