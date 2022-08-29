The power of dragon lore across civilisations

The premiere of HBO's prequel to Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn't be surprising.

Long before Harry Potter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and other modern interpretations increased the dragon's notoriety in the 21st century, artefacts from ancient civilisations indicated their importance in many religions across the world.