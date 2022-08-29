The power of dragon lore across civilisations

Emily Zarka
Fire-breathing, fearsome dragons may represent chaos and the human impulse to conquer that threat. PHOTO: HBO
Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The premiere of HBO's prequel to Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn't be surprising.

Long before Harry Potter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and other modern interpretations increased the dragon's notoriety in the 21st century, artefacts from ancient civilisations indicated their importance in many religions across the world.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top