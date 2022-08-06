The power of cross-class friendships to transform lives, improve prospects

Among other things, friends shape the way you see the world and yourself

David Brooks
Cross-class friendships are a better predictor of upward mobility than school quality, job availability, community cohesion or family structure. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) - If you had asked me a few years ago what we should focus on to expand economic opportunity, I would have trotted out the usual suspects: early childhood education, improved schools, stable families, neighbourhood jobs. Friendships would not have been on the top of my list.

But a giant new study led by Professor Raj Chetty of Harvard University and three others found that poor children who grew up in places where people have more friendships that cut across class lines earn a lot more as adults than children who do not. (The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature, analysed the Facebook friendships of 72 million people, amounting to 84 per cent of American adults aged 25 to 44).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top