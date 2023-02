According to Swedish think-tank Sipri (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), India is the world’s largest importer of arms. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is also one of the world’s smallest exporters of military equipment.

Between 2017 and 2021, India imported a staggering US$15.4 billion (S$20.6 billion) in military kit. But its defence exports amounted to a piddling US$302 million, making it a veritable minnow in the global arms business.