The political lessons from Australia’s defiance of China

Few trade conflicts can be calibrated quite so precisely, commodity by commodity, as the China-Australia spat whose denouement continued to play out last week. Four years after Beijing started to impose trade bans in retaliation for Canberra’s temerity in suggesting an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, China lifted its tariffs on imports of Australian wine. It has already eased restrictions on trade in coal and barley: There are now rock lobsters and beef to go. For its part, Australia dropped a World Trade Organisation case against Beijing over the wine tariffs.

Both sides portrayed the outcome as a mutually beneficial de-escalation of tensions. But fair-minded observers would award a win on points to the country of almost 27 million people with a gross domestic product of US$1.7 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) against the one with an economy 10 times the size, which also has nuclear weapons. Australia stuck to its geopolitical stance as a strong US ally, and China backed down. With resistance to economic coercion a pressing issue, the episode has been keenly watched in Brussels, Washington and Tokyo – and indeed in Brasilia, Jakarta, Hanoi, Seoul and New Delhi.