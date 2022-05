The world is understandably confused about the situation of the African Americans in America. On the one hand, the world celebrated the election in 2008 of an African American, Barack Obama, as the 44th president of the United States.

On the other hand, the world was shocked to learn that between 2015 and mid-2021, 6,355 black people were killed by the police, based on a database maintained by The Washington Post since 2015.