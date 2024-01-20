The Philippines has a baby problem. It’s going to be the world’s headache

Reining in the population is great news for Manila, but the world needs to prepare now for a time when exports of labour become a trickle

Daniel Moss

While still a relatively young nation, the Philippines is determined to reduce its birth rate. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The next big demographic jolt is coming in a country whose human capital keeps essential portions of the global economy afloat. Its impact will be felt everywhere, from London hospital wards and Los Angeles wharves to dinner tables across the Middle East.

While still a relatively young nation, the Philippines is determined to reduce its birth rate, and sees much smaller families as a route to the prosperity enjoyed elsewhere. It wants a place in the pantheon of Asian success stories alongside nations like Singapore and Malaysia. The archipelago of 115 million people has already made meaningful progress, thanks in part to the reduced sway of the Roman Catholic Church and the ensuing easing of restrictions on contraception.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top