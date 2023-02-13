The Petrov dilemma: moral responsibility in the age of ChatGPT

In 1983, Stanislav Petrov ‘saved the world’. At the height of the Cold War, Lieutenant-Colonel Petrov was the duty officer at a Russian nuclear missile facility when the early warning system flashed red with a heart-stopping alert: The United States had launched a missile strike and five Minuteman missiles were streaking towards the Soviet Union.

According to protocol, Colonel Petrov should have reported the imminent strike. If he had, Soviet nuclear doctrine called for full nuclear retaliation. But after a nerve-wracking five minutes he disobeyed orders.