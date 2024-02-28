The perfect job may not exist and that’s okay

For decades, the mantra “follow your passion” has been one of the most popular pieces of career advice. Ever since Mr Steve Jobs famously told Stanford graduates back in 2005 to “find what you love”, university students have been nudged to pursue careers that align perfectly with their personal interests. But this approach can be misguided.

For many of us who do not know exactly what we like or want to do early on, the pursuit of a perfect career fit can lead to anxiety. It also diverts time away from accumulating actual work experience. This unrealistic expectation can also exacerbate societal inequalities.