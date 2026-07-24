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The PAP calculus in Faishal saga: Better to lose talent than trust

The ruling party knows that upholding strict standards on personal conduct may cost it potential leaders. It has judged that the alternative would be far more damaging.

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Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim resigned from political office on July 20 over inappropriate online interactions with a woman.

Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim resigned from political office on July 20 over inappropriate online interactions with a woman.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

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Bhavan Jaipragas

Is the PAP’s rulebook for personal conduct a black box – opaque to outsiders and liable to produce extreme moral judgments?

That is the view aired by some of its critics in the aftermath of Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation on July 20 over inappropriate online interactions with a woman.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.