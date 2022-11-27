The pandemic has delayed but hopefully not derailed my life goals

SINGAPORE - I was recently told that staying at a job for three years is “too long”.

The Covid-19 pandemic had hit in my last year of university. Transitioning into my first job while working from home felt isolating – it didn’t feel like I was truly at a workplace for a good few months even though I was working full-time. I didn’t get to do the things that are associated with starting your first job – like getting introduced to your colleagues face-to-face and learning about the job on the ground. People ask me about my future career plans, even though I’m just starting to find my footing as a recent graduate in my first job. It feels like I missed a phase – the phase of easing into my first job.