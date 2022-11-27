Millennial Mind

The pandemic has delayed but hopefully not derailed my life goals

Rosalind Ang
For younger working adults, the lifting of all pandemic restrictions has created a mood of anxiety as they rush to hit their milestones. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Published
48 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - I was recently told that staying at a job for three years is “too long”. 

The Covid-19 pandemic had hit in my last year of university. Transitioning into my first job while working from home felt isolating – it didn’t feel like I was truly at a workplace for a good few months even though I was working full-time. I didn’t get to do the things that are associated with starting your first job – like getting introduced to your colleagues face-to-face and learning about the job on the ground. People ask me about my future career plans, even though I’m just starting to find my footing as a recent graduate in my first job. It feels like I missed a phase – the phase of easing into my first job.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top