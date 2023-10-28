The overstretched superpower

Three days after Hamas fighters swarmed across the security fence of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping about 220 more, the USS Gerald R. Ford, America’s most modern aircraft carrier, arrived in the eastern Mediterranean, accompanied by its fleet of warships.

A second carrier strike group, led by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, is sailing to the Middle East, presumably to move closer to Iran. Aircraft and air defence systems are being dispatched to the region, and troops are being readied, too.