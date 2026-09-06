The other side of the 1990s

I heard the name of Ratko Mladic a few thousand times growing up. The television news would bring him into the living room like an uninvited guest each evening. But a disintegrating Yugoslavia was far from south London, and hard for even adults to fathom. Besides, there were other names to conjure with. Liam Gallagher. Dennis Bergkamp. Pamela Anderson.

A Bosnian Serb in epaulettes didn’t hold the attention.