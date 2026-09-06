Straitstimes.com header logo

The other side of the 1990s

What a misremembered decade says about the fallibility of memory.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People visiting the cemetery in Potocari, where the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are buried.

People visiting the cemetery in Potocari, where the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are buried.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Janan Ganesh

I heard the name of Ratko Mladic a few thousand times growing up. The television news would bring him into the living room like an uninvited guest each evening. But a disintegrating Yugoslavia was far from south London, and hard for even adults to fathom. Besides, there were other names to conjure with. Liam Gallagher. Dennis Bergkamp. Pamela Anderson.

A Bosnian Serb in epaulettes didn’t hold the attention.

See more on

Genocide/Crimes against humanity

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Behaviour/Psychology

History

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.