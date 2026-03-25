The oil shock is accelerating Asia’s EV revolution

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There is no better advert for an electric car than waiting for hours in a tense queue for rationed fuel.

EVs have already hit solid double-digit market shares in multiple emerging markets, as falling battery costs and tax incentives helped undercut conventional cars.

When a supply shock hits a product for which there is no alternative – toilet paper during Covid-19, for instance – there is not much people can do except deal with it. If a ready substitute is waiting in the wings, the outcome can be mass defection.

Think of how American drivers switched to smaller, fuel-efficient Japanese vehicles in the wake of the 1970s oil embargoes. Detroit’s Big Three produced almost half the world’s cars in 1973. They account for well under 10 per cent today.

With a fresh Middle Eastern oil crisis building, Asian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are poised to seize a new market.

That will do to conventional petrol cars and bikes what Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and their peers did to the US auto industry in the 1980s. The same companies may be the losers this time around.

EVs have already hit solid double-digit market share in multiple emerging markets, as falling battery costs and tax incentives helped undercut conventional cars.

In recent months, battery-only models have reached around 50 per cent in Thailand and Singapore, and about a third in China, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. That is streets ahead of the US and Japan, where they are well under 10 per cent. All this was achieved without the helping hand of US$100 (S$128) for a barrel of crude oil.

Conditions are ripe for a broader shift. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City had already been planning to ban fuel -powered scooters and motorbikes from their downtown areas in 2026 , a response to the choking pollution from millions of two-wheelers. Delhi is proposing similar measures starting in 2027.

Similar regulations across China mean you will hardly ever see a non-electric motorbike outside of rural areas. Sales of fuel -powered bikes in China have fallen about 60 per cent since peaking in 2009. As e-bikes become cheaper, and charging and battery-swopping infrastructure improves, expect comparable restrictions in other two-wheeler-dominated Asian megacities such as Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila.

The war will also strain government lifelines that keep retail fuel cheap. Indonesia looks certain to blow through its deficit target soon, with imported crude likely to swell the 10 per cent of the budget spent on fuel subsidies.

Shares in India’s three state-owned fuel distributors are down more than a quarter in March , since they are expected to swallow losses on petrol and diesel when crude prices rise.

You can add to that the effect on hard-pressed local currencies. For many developing countries, crude and oil products are the biggest import categories.

Spending on petroleum drains capital away from economies that need investment, and transfers it to richer exporters. Those sums will surge as oil prices rise.

Bills for imported fuel dwarf what is spent on EVs – and fuel is an ongoing cost that must be paid each year, whereas a car is a one-time purchase. And yet Asian countries impose tariffs as high as 105 per cent on EVs while crude typically enters almost duty-free.

That is justified as a way of encouraging local car manufacturing, but it is desperately counterproductive if you want to grow your economy and improve citizens’ lives.

Governments need to seize this moment to accelerate decarbonisation, as the European Union did after the 2022 Ukraine war.

Temporary tariff exemptions are one of the main reasons EV penetration rose so fast in Asia in 2025 . They should be extended or at least reset at levels below 10 per cent.

State-owned utilities also need to increase investment in charging infrastructure and battery-swopping stations for delivery drivers. In many places, they are almost non-existent.

There are about 40 public EV chargers shared by the roughly 10,000 people in my suburb of Sydney, about the same number as serve more than 400 million across Bangladesh and Pakistan.

If EV sales keep rising, utilities should earn solid returns from these investments. Charging will create fresh demand on the grid, bailing them out of the overcapacity problems they have suffered in recent years when they underestimated the growth of renewable energy.

China’s export-hungry EV manufacturers such as BYD and Geely Automobile Holdings will be the obvious winners, but they are not the only ones.

Vietnam’s VinFast Auto has a commanding domestic market share and has been as aggressive as the Chinese in seeking exports. India’s TVS Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have strong local presence and potential to grow overseas.

South Korea is the only real challenger to China’s dominance of battery manufacturing, and Hyundai Motor and Kia each have strong EV offerings.

Japan’s hidebound automotive giants such as Toyota and Honda , meanwhile, are retreating from still-dominant positions in South-east Asia and betting electrification will stall. That hesitancy is about to prove disastrous.

In India, shortages of the liquefied petroleum gas used as domestic cooking fuel have already been sparking fist-fights at gas-bottle retailers. If the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz does not resolve soon, we may see similar scenes spread to fuel stations.

There is no better advertisement for an electric car than waiting for hours in a tense queue for rationed fuel. The energy crisis of 2026 will push Asia’s EV market past its tipping point. Bloomberg