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The Odyssey shows studios when to ignore critics

That the film successfully weathered a social media storm is a reminder that visibility and consensus aren’t necessarily the same thing.

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Actor Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, The Odyssey.

Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, The Odyssey. The film grossed US$264.1 million (S$341 million) on its opening weekend, becoming the biggest global launch in Nolan’s career.

PHOTO: UIP

Miles Surrey

Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, The Odyssey, had a suitably epic opening weekend. The film grossed US$264.1 million (S$341 million), becoming the biggest global launch of Nolan’s career.

With such overwhelming enthusiasm from moviegoers, the right-wing backlash surrounding The Odyssey – concerning everything from casting decisions to the modern-day dialogue and American accents – has sunk without a trace, not unlike some of Odysseus’ ill-fated crew.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.