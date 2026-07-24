The Odyssey shows studios when to ignore critics
That the film successfully weathered a social media storm is a reminder that visibility and consensus aren’t necessarily the same thing.
Miles Surrey
Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, The Odyssey, had a suitably epic opening weekend. The film grossed US$264.1 million (S$341 million), becoming the biggest global launch of Nolan’s career.
With such overwhelming enthusiasm from moviegoers, the right-wing backlash surrounding The Odyssey – concerning everything from casting decisions to the modern-day dialogue and American accents – has sunk without a trace, not unlike some of Odysseus’ ill-fated crew.