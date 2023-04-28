The novel ways old people try to find love in China

Some join a matchmaking live stream watched by half a million people

The Economist

Finding love in old age is no walk in the park. PHOTO: PEXELS
The man, who must be in his 70s, says he has money, even a pension and a house. The similarly aged woman looks unimpressed. Across a phone connection, they are sizing each other up. But the host senses a lack of interest and, with the tap of a button, the connection is cut.

This is a typical scene from the popular live streams featuring old people looking for love. The set-up is generally the same: Elderly singles can flick through different “rooms” on their phones, checking out other prospects. If one catches their eye, they can request to join the room. A host plays the role of doorman, matchmaker and bouncer. When two people hit it off, contact details are exchanged and the host receives a fee. The spectacle draws a crowd. One host has upwards of 500,000 followers.

