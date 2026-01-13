For subscribers
The next Fed chair is... Donald Trump
A criminal investigation of Jerome Powell is the latest in the reworking of the world’s most important financial institution
Katie Martin
Unscheduled weekend statements from the US Federal Reserve are, to put it mildly, not generally a good sign.
In the past couple of decades, they have been rare, and have come only in response to dire emergencies: the collapses of Bear Stearns and then of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 and the failure of several US regional banks in 2023.