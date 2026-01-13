Straitstimes.com header logo

The next Fed chair is... Donald Trump

A criminal investigation of Jerome Powell is the latest in the reworking of the world’s most important financial institution

US President Donald Trump pointing to a renovations cost sheet as he toured the Federal Reserve building in Washington with the Fed chairman Jay Powell last July.

US President Donald Trump pointing to a cost sheet as he tours the Federal Reserve building under renovation with Fed chair Jerome Powell in July 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

Katie Martin

Unscheduled weekend statements from the US Federal Reserve are, to put it mildly, not generally a good sign.

In the past couple of decades, they have been rare, and have come only in response to dire emergencies: the collapses of Bear Stearns and then of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 and the failure of several US regional banks in 2023.

