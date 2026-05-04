The next career skill you need to learn? How to drop the bad habits

We often talk about lifelong learning and adding more skills. But to see real growth in our career, we must learn the art of subtraction.

We often talk about lifelong learning and "upskilling", but in our 40s and 50s, we must learn to unlearn the bad habits that have followed us in our decades at work, says the writer.

For years, as a financial services solutions engineer, I kept my work to myself until it was polished and close to bulletproof. That, I thought, was what professionals did.

Then, in my 40s , I noticed a colleague in her late 20s do the exact opposite – sharing rough thinking in group chats, floating half-formed ideas in meetings, inviting feedback before she had all the answers.

Soon, I realised her work was outpacing mine. Her slide decks were sharper and her answers more precise, simply because she was collecting the feedback I was too guarded to ask for.

Early in my career, I learnt the hard way that half-formed ideas attract criticism, not collaboration. In a corporate environment back then, sharing too soon could get an idea shot down before it was fully formed – or worse, cost me the account and my manager’s confidence in me.

That lesson stuck, long after the environment changed and early collaboration had become not just acceptable, but expected.

But watching her, I realised my caution had curdled into something else: a fear of being seen not to have the answers. It was a bad work habit I had to unlearn.

In Singapore, the national conversation about staying relevant over the course of our careers almost always centres on adding more: more SkillsFuture credits, more coding bootcamps, more certifications.

But for those of us in our 40s and 50s, one barrier to staying relevant isn’t a lack of new information but the weight of old success. After 20 or 30 years in the workforce, we have mastered the old ways of doing things so thoroughly that we become blind to any better alternative.

True growth, it turns out, can also be about subtracting the bad habits.

The urgency to unlearn

This isn’t just a personal quirk. Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Donald Sull calls this concept “active inertia”. This happens when organisations respond to opportunities or threats with measures that double down on what worked in the past.

One classic case of this is Nokia. When Apple launched the iPhone in 2007, Nokia responded by refining its existing phones and operating system rather than rethinking what a smartphone could be. “We didn’t do anything wrong, but somehow, we lost,” Nokia chief executive officer Stephen Elop said in 2013, when the company’s mobile division was absorbed by Microsoft.

The same can be said for us. When we are faced with new challenges, we don’t freeze. We accelerate in the wrong direction. The older we get – and the longer we’re in a role – the more we tend to do this.

This is why recognising our bad work habits – and learning how to let them go – becomes increasingly urgent as we get older. Workplace adaptation studies show that mid-career workers – those in the 40 to 59 age range – struggle more to unlearn habitual work routines, not for lack of ability, but because they have more invested in the status quo.

The routines most resistant to change tend to be the ones that made them successful: how they run meetings, make decisions and communicate under pressure.

I’m now in my 50s , squarely in the SkillsFuture “mid-career” bracket of 40 to 59. And this is where the urgency hits hardest. By the 40s , habits are entrenched enough to be visible. But there is still enough runway to change them.

Singapore’s own institutions have recognised this. In 2022, the Singapore Institute of Management, working with Harvard’s Project Zero, launched a programme specifically for mid-career Singaporeans in transition, many of them former senior leaders.

The programme’s first task wasn’t learning. It was unlearning: challenging senior leaders to take stock of the mindsets and assumptions that had become obstacles, and begin the hard work of letting them go.

Knowing what to keep or drop

So how do you actually know what you need to unlearn? It turns out that the habits most worth examining are often not the obvious weaknesses, but the strengths.

Ms Goh Shu Yi, founder and principal consultant of training consultancy The Strengths Co, who works with mid-career professionals, puts it this way: “Our top strengths can become our biggest blind spots. When we overdo a strength, especially under pressure, it stops adding value and starts creating friction.”

In my case, I prided myself on a thorough, deliberate thinking process that yielded watertight work. But under a tight deadline, that same strength became a bottleneck. Colleagues grew frustrated waiting for a decision while I waited for more data.

Strengths can also become liabilities when the situation changes – such as a job role.

A software engineer promoted into a team lead role is used to solving problems solo and at speed. But when they swoop in immediately to fix bugs, they rob their team of the chance to grow. This is exactly what they need to unlearn – and in its place, learn how to ask questions that help others arrive at the answer itself.

Ms Goh offers a simple test to recognise when a strength becomes a weakness: when frustration is present. “When a colleague seems impatient with your process, or when you find yourself getting defensive rather than listening, that friction is worth examining,” she said.

For habits rooted in a strength, Ms Goh suggests adding a complementary skill to sharpen them. For instance, if you’re good at spotting patterns quickly, the skill to add is articulation – slowing down the thinking and explaining yourself clearly so others can follow. It’s not about starting over, but building on what’s already there, with clearer eyes on what to keep.

That said, not every limiting habit is an overdone strength. Some habits simply need to go – like habits driven by fear rather than capability. Never delegating work because you don’t trust others enough to do it, for instance, is one such habit that should be dropped entirely.

But research suggests that trying to simply stop doing something can actually reinforce it. What tends to work better is giving the old habit something to be replaced by: a specific new action in the same situation, repeated until it starts to feel obvious and effortless.

So, in my case, I forced myself to do the exact thing my younger colleague did that caused me discomfort – I shared my ideas earlier, more often, in smaller doses, until the feedback became something I actually wanted.

‘Lifelong letting go’

As Singaporeans, we are a nation of people who were told, from a young age, to study hard, specialise early and master our craft. That advice was not wrong. But the same discipline that drives us to get very good at something also makes it harder to question whether that something still matters.

So in the midst of our incessant talk of “lifelong learning”, perhaps it’s time to also think about “lifelong letting go” – of the skills and habits that no longer serve us well.

I used to think my younger colleague’s freshness was a disadvantage, something she would grow out of once she had enough experience.

I had it exactly backwards. Her openness was a skill I had lost somewhere between my first post-mortem and my 30th . It simply took someone half my age to show me what I’d forgotten.