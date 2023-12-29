The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

To offer useful information, ChatGPT and other large language models need humans to report, vet and publish new facts. Who is going to pay for that?

Noah Feldman

Legally, this clash represents something different: a classic instance of the lag between established law and emerging technology. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The lawsuit filed by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement pits one of the great establishment media institutions against the purveyor of a transformative new technology. Symbolically, the case promises a clash of the titans: labour-intensive human newsgathering against push-button information produced by artificial intelligence. But legally, the case represents something different: a classic instance of the lag between established law and emerging technology.

Copyright law, a set of rules dating back to the printing press, was not designed to cover large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. It will have to be consciously evolved by the courts – or amended by the US Congress – to fit our current circumstances.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top