The new ‘star wars’: China’s battle for satellite information space

Starlink’s critical role in the Ukraine war has spurred Chinese military planners to counter Western dominance in space-based communications links.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
China’s race to compete in the launch of low-orbit satellites designed to offer Internet connections is yet another space development Western intelligence will have to monitor. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Keeping up with China’s various space programmes is rapidly becoming a full-time occupation for Western intelligence agencies. As the latest leaks of United States classified Pentagon papers reveal, Washington was hardly surprised by the appearance of what it claimed was a Chinese spying balloon in early February.

In reality, the Americans knew and had been tracking China’s balloons for years; the operation was so well established that the Pentagon even had a system assigning code names to each tracked balloon, inspired by the names of notorious US criminals.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top