The new rules for power napping in the office

The short duration is key since the aim is to avoid falling into a deep sleep, from which you might wake up feeling worse.

Surely the greatest contribution to the English – and, more importantly, to corporate – language comes courtesy of James Maas, the man who popularised the phrase “power nap”. Not even Shakespeare can boast such a life-changing contribution to our daily conversation.

As someone prone to the odd bout of post-lunch torpor, I am indebted to the person who turned falling asleep at work into a corporate power move. Maas, a social psychologist at Cornell, used the term to describe a 20-minute light sleep designed to recharge the batteries.

The short duration was key since the aim was to avoid falling into a deep sleep, from which you might wake up feeling worse. The genius of the phrase, obviously, is that it at once converts the kind of human weakness so despised in corporate culture into a sign of seriousness. Suddenly, you are not some lazy, feckless or hungover drone but a work-hard, play-hard, lunch-is-for-wimps dude (or dudette) who optimises for their business performance.

Some have recognised the value of the power nap – Winston Churchill was known to be a devotee, some even credit the term to him. Long before we heard about Google’s sleep pods, my first national newspaper office had a quiet room with comfy armchairs. It was not designed specifically for naps. Many just sat and read. But it was certainly the perfect spot for a quick recharge.

There were some risks. Obviously, if you did drop off, you needed to make sure you woke up again and, since it was a quiet room, you couldn’t really bring an alarm clock. (This was before smartphones.) So you either relied on luck or asked a friend to come and find you if your absence appeared to be protracted.

All offices should have one of these. And yet the benefits of the recuperative 20 winks are not universally appreciated in office culture.

So what are the rules for successful power napping? First, the biological ones. Keep it to 20 minutes to avoid deep sleep, and possibly have a shot of espresso before your strength siesta. Apparently, the caffeine will start to kick in just as you should be waking up (sorry, make that just as you are rebooting). Set an alarm. Or possibly two. More important, however, are the office rules.

While the term power nap is good branding, it is probably best not to use the word nap if you can avoid it. Better to talk in terms of “optimising cognitive performance” or giving yourself a “neurological reset”. Obviously, these are the worst kinds of corporate twaddle but, as with comedy, the trick with all such blather is to deliver the lines with an absolutely straight face. In fact, you are not napping at all, you are merely thinking with your eyes closed for added focus. And that was not snoring, it was a guttural Nepali meditational mantra.

Opinions vary on whether to tell people what you are doing. This may come down to an issue of seniority. For one thing, you don’t want your colleagues referring to you as “Sleepy Joe” or Rip Van Winkle.

On the other hand, if you want to style this out, you could simply tell people not to bother you for the next 20 minutes while you are utilising a high-intensity recovery window for a few minutes of strategic unconsciousness. And if you are the chief executive, you can probably tell your staff to hold all calls. This is more easily carried off the less you look like former US president Joe Biden in his final year in office.

But don’t try this at your desk in an open-plan office unless you want to walk around for the rest of the day sporting the beard and spectacles colleagues have drawn on your face with an office Sharpie. You might get away with it if you have already acquired such status and seniority that it can be written off as one of the quirks that are key to your success. But even then you might want to have already grown a beard and keep your specs on.

If you really can’t find a location, you can always try the toilet but, ideally, on a different floor from where you work. Before embarking on re-energising your eyelids, work out the answer to a problem you are facing that day, then emerge from the sleep saying: “I’ve got it.” Although, on this point, make sure not to offer the solution you came up with in your dream while fighting the vice-president of operations and two dragons for control of product management.

No blankets and definitely no teddy bears. This is a productivity hack, not a retreat to the womb. Oh, and finally, be sure to adopt a position that prevents you from dribbling on to your suit. There’s no such thing as a power drool. FINANCIAL TIMES