The new energy shock: Putin, Ukraine and the global economy

Even before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Thursday, Western governments were struggling with rising energy prices that threatened to derail economies emerging from two years of pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression could now turn that threat into a reality.

From crude oil to diesel to natural gas, the fossil fuels that power the global economy are trading at or towards record levels, threatening to redraw geopolitical relations between producers and consumers, drive up inflation and potentially even disrupt the fight against climate change.