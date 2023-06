The Umno general assembly held earlier in June was noticeable for two things. The first was the appearance of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as a guest of honour, a quarter of a century after he was sacked from the party.

Predictably, this dramatic reunion triggered the proverbial media frenzy. By all accounts, the former Umno deputy president appeared quite comfortable in familiar surroundings. Eagle-eyed observers even reported how he evidently sang the party anthem without missing a beat.