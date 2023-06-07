The myth of the ‘Asian century’

What is really happening is the rebalancing of the world as European and American hegemony dwindles away

Martin Wolf

The future is Asian, argues the respected analyst Parag Khanna. But this piece of conventional wisdom needs unwrapping. PHOTO: PEXELS
The future is Asian, argues the respected analyst Parag Khanna. But this piece of conventional wisdom needs unwrapping. Geographically, Asia is no more a continent than is Europe. “Asia” itself is not even an Asian idea: Europeans invented it. Asians did not conceive of themselves as being part of a single continental entity. The region is too vast and diverse for that to have been possible.

It still is. What is happening is rather a global rebalancing, as the historically brief but world-changing domination over humanity of Europe and its colonial progeny dwindles away. A multipolar and messy world will replace it. Will “Asia” make up a huge part of this? Certainly. China and India will be actors. But Asia is rather an arena than an actor.

