As US lawmakers debated a US$280 billion (S$386 billion) Bill to boost American semiconductor manufacturing, news of an apparent breakthrough by China's top chipmaker lit a fire under them.

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) appeared to have used 7-nanometre (nm) technology to build bitcoin-mining chips, a big leap forward from its 14nm manufacturing process, according to industry watcher TechInsights as reported by Bloomberg on July 21.